SAFETY VEST FROLIC: Fairmount Homes will hold a Safety Vest Frolic at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the Crest View gathering room, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Kay L. Moyer, safety nurse educator, will provide supplies needed to make vests and assemble kits. Those interested in helping cut pieces of Velcro or reflective tape for the vests or to assemble cut pieces into kits are welcome to attend. Donations are needed to purchase additional materials. Parents or teachers of young students who need vests are welcome to call. Information, to donate or participate: 717-394-6851.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a presentation about food rationing during World War II at its meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in the municipal center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. It is free. The speaker will be Christine Lurk, aka “Miss Victory,” a World War II history buff with a special interest in the era’s food rationing efforts. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m.; pge8507@aol.com.
BLOOD DRIVE: The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. Information or to register: 717-653-1510.
OPEN HOUSE: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host its monthly open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Staff will be available to answer questions. Food will be available for purchase, and the retail store will be open. Information: 717-484-4799; dvgrr.org/events/monthlyopenhouse-5-11-19/.
CANINE BLOOD DRIVE: KPETS and the University of Penn Animal Blood Bank will host a canine volunteer blood donor program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at That Pet Place/That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road. Registration is required. Dogs must be in excellent health, weigh between 55 and 150 pounds, be between 1 and 6 years of age, and have a good temperament. Information or to register, 888-685-7387; bloodbank@kpets.org.
COMMUNITY FAMILY WEEKEND: Wrightsville Community Family Weekend will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, at Wrightsville River Park. The event will feature a large community yard sale, food and business vendors, live bands and musical entertainment, dunk tank, bounce house and more. Spaces are still available. Information or to reserve a table: 717-252-3412.
