5K: Run To Help Children will host a 5K for families and friends to run or walk together Saturday, July 27, at Brubaker Park, East Earl. The event will start at 8 a.m., with the run at 9 a.m. This festival will feature a 5K trail run with color and foam stations and a color and foam explosion at the end, musical entertainment, sponsors, food and giveaways. Group pricing is “15 for 15,” with each runner in groups of 15 paying $15. Single ticket price is $40 per runner. Runners can pay at registration on the day of event or online. Information or to register online: Runtohelpchildren.com; 717-517-2359.
WORLD WAR II EVENT: The Schaefferstown 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, at the historic Schaefferstown Farm, 213 S. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free. The event will feature demonstrations, displays and battle reenactments. Information, schedule and reenactor registration: eastpennreenactorgroups.weebly.com.
BANQUET: Union Fire Company No. 1 will host its annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 14, at The Gathering Place, 6 Pine St., Mount Joy. The banquet commemorates the formation of the historic fire company. The social gathering will start at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 for adults; $15 for children ages 7-10; $4 for children 6 and under. The menu will include roast beef, chicken, tossed salad, au gratin potatoes, baked corn and buttered broccoli. Ice cream and pie will be served for dessert. Deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, July 31. Information or reservations: David Duckworth, 717-569-6140.
PERFORMANCE: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will offer a one-man performance about Charles Lindbergh’s flight at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The performance, “The Spirit of Lindbergh,” is recommended for anyone over 7. Admission is free. Information: 717-653-1510; mslibrary.org.
