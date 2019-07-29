SPOTTED LANTERNFLY: Penn State Extension will offer an informational program on the spotted lanternfly at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Timothy Elkner, extension educator, will discuss how to recognize spotted lanternfly and what homeowners can and should do to help stop the spread of this invasive insect. Theprogram is free, but registration is required. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-public-meetings; 877-345-0691.
ORAL HISTORY CLUB: The World War II Oral History Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia. David Tuck, Holocaust survivor and author, will be the speaker. Information: 717-319-3430.