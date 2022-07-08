MUSIC FESTIVAL: The eighth annual Musical Festival at Wenger Meetinghouse, 16 Supervisors Drive (corner North Mill and Supervisors Drive), Jonestown, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Free and open to the public. The festival features Mountain Gospel Harmony Group performing bluegrass gospel. For more information, call 717-865-6723; email wmpa.jonestown@gmail.com.

FOSTER/ADOPTION INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family information session at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the COBYS Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Circle. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to attend, call 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

