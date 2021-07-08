FOSTER/ADOPTIVE SESSIONS: COBYS Family Services will offer Resource Family Information sessions at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at its Murry Hill Center, 444 Murry Hill Circle. These information sessions are designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. For information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580 or careforkids@cobys.org.

GIFT CARD BINGO: The Loyal Christian Benefit Association, Ephrata Branch 1557, will host a gift card bingo Sunday, July 18, at the Ephrata Amvets Post No. 136, 164 S. State St., Ephrata. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p .m. Cost is $25 for 20 games. There will be 50/50, raffles and other special games, as well as food to purchase. For information or to purchase tickets: Edie, 717-989-4555.

POKEMON CAMP: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services is offering a Pokemon Camp in which participants will explore and discover the science and technology behind Pokemon. The camp, for ages 6 to 13, will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m Monday to Friday, July 26-30, at Elizabethtown Park Pavilion No. 2. Cost is $90 for GEARS members, $100 for nonmembers. For information or to register: getintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.

LITITZ PORCHWALK: The 22nd annual Lititz Porchwalk will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the entrance of Lititz Springs Park. Vendor applicants are being sought for this juried show. All work must be of original design, executed and signed by the exhibiting artist. The craftsmen/artist must provide all supplies for setup, including protection from the weather. Deadline for applying is July 15. For information or to apply: lititzporchwalk.com.

