VIRTUAL 4-H SUMMER CAMP: Penn State Extension will offer a free virtual Stay-at-Home 4-H Cloverbuds summer camp for children ages 5 to 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 20-24 via Zoom. Each day a new theme will be explored in the areas of hobbies, storytelling, pet show, animal habitats, bugs, butterflies, worms and spiders. Once registered, participants will receive the log-in for the private Zoom meetings. Information or to register: Patti Van Brederode at pev3@psu.edu or the Lancaster County Extension office, 717-394-6851.

FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a virtual Resource Family Orientation Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The orientation is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. Information or to register: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

