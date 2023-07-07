HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8 in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m. A presentation will be on the career and life of Colonial Notable David Rittenhouse (1732-1796), presented by Stephen J. Shaw, a military historian. Although admission is free, donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837; or before noon or at pge8507@aol.com.

FOOD BANK & COMMUNITY BREAKFAST: Peter’s Porch Food Bank & Community Breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 Front St., Suite 11, Lititz. Open to the public. Breakfast features homemade pancakes, eggs, baked oatmeal and more. The food bank has grocery bags of fresh, canned and frozen food. There is also a free children’s clothing closet. For more information, call the church, 717-626-8237.

