DOG ADOPTIONS: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, will host their monthly Meet and Greet the Golden from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9. Open to the public. Meet all available dogs for adoption; staff will be available to answer any questions. Food will be available for purchase. For more information, email info@dvgrr.org; call 717-484-4799; visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: First Spanish Assembly of God Church, 626 S. Duke St., will host a Vacation Bible School for children kindergarten through sixth grades from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 18-Friday, July 22. Lunch and transportation is provided. Free and open to the public; however, registration is required. A Talent Night will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, for the children to showcase their talents learned throughout the week. Prizes will be awarded, and there will be a Silent Auction. Registration deadline is July 11. For more information or to register. visit firstspanishag.org; call 717-299-6717.

