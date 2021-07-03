FOSTER/ADOPTIVE CLASSES: COBYS Family Services will offer a Resource Family Information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at its Murry Hill Center, 444 Murry Hill Circle. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. For information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

MEETING: The James H. Unruh, Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the First Cavalry Division Association will hold its bi-monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Lititz VFW Post 1463, 14 N. Spruce St., Lititz., lower level. The entrance is adjacent to the parking on the north side of the building. Membership is open to anyone who ever served with the First Cavalry Division, was attached to the division and is a member of the First Cavalry Division Association or is a Gold Star family member. Information: cenpenn1cda@gmail.com 717-389-1000 and leave a message.

YARN MAKING: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services will offer classes on yarn making for adults and children ages 7-12 Mondays, July 12-Aug. 9 (no class Aug. 2). The class for children will run from 6-7 p.m. and the class for adults from 7:15-8:15 p.m. For information or to register: getintogears.org or 717-367-0355.

ARTS & NATURE CAMP: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation Services will offer an Art with Recyclables and Nature Camp for students in grades 1-7. The camp runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, July 12-16. Campers will repurpose materials and items and take nature walks to collect materials. The camp will be held at the Elizabethtown Park Pavilion No. 2, 1 Ken Lane, Elizabethtown. The fee is $90 for GEARS members; $100 for nonmembers. For information or to register: getintogears.org or 717-367-0355.

KOREAN WAR VETS: The Gen. John H. Michaelis chapter No. 327 of the Korean War Veterans Association will meet at noon Wednesday, July 14, at Woodcrest Villa, 2001 Harrisburg Pike. A program will follow lunch. Membership is open to all men and women who served in Korea anytime from 1945 to the present, or were in uniform serving anywhere during the period June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955. Information: Bill Kelley, 717-560-9424.

OPEN HOUSE: Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, will host an open house at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, for families with children entering kindergarten through grade 12. Partial-day and full-day kindergarten options are available. Lititz Christian Early Learning Center provides care and instruction to children ages 6 weeks through pre-kindergarten. Information: lititzchristian.net or contact Niki Cadwalader, 717-626-918 or nicole.cadwalader@lcstaff.net.

