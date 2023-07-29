DOUBLE DUTCH EVENT: West Crystal Volunteers will host a double Dutch event and contest from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Crystal Park, First Street. Open to the public. A donation of $10 is suggested. Events features family fun, jumping ropes, food and music. For more information, contact Kacena Thomas, 717-617-6968.

CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host a Civil War program, “The Life of a Civil War Solider,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Local Civil War reenactor Chris Haines and a small group of other passionate reenactors will talk about the lives of Union Infantry soldiers. For more information or to register, mslibrary.org.

