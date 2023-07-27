CHRISTIAN WOMAN’S CLUB: The Lancaster Christian Woman’s Club will meet for their “Broken Pieces Mended” luncheon at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Musical entertainment and guest speaker will be Tempe Brown, sharing life story “Putting the Puzzle of Life Together w/o the Box Lid.” Advanced registration required; mail $32 check payable to “Stonecroft.” Payment must be received by July 28. For more information or to register, call 717-799-0088.

DOUBLE DUTCH EVENT: West Crystal Volunteers will host a double dutch event and contest from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Crystal Park, First Street. Open to the public. A donation of $10 is suggested. Events features family fun, jumping ropes, food and music. For more information, contact Kacena Thomas, 717-617-6968.

CIVIL WAR REENACTMENT: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host a Civil War program, “The Life of a Civil War Solider,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Local Civil War reenactor Chris Haines and a small group of other passionate reenactors will talk about the lives of Union infantry soldiers. For more information or to register, go to mslibrary.org.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Place the date of the event or the deadline date at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.