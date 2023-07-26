COMMUNITY DAY: Community Day at Eli’s Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola (in the parking lot) will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 28. Free and open to the public. Family-fun activities and food. For more information, call Kim, 717-514-9908.

CHILI COOK-OFF: Paul Davis, 1816 Olde Hometead Lane, invites the public to their Firehouse Chili Cook-off at noon Saturday, July 29. Event features door prizes, food, music, games, silent auction and family fun. Proceeds benefit winning fire houses charity of choice. For more information, contact Paul Davis, 717-291-6000.

