HORSE TRAIL RIDING: GEARS is offering one-hour guided trail riding sessions. Participants will be able to ride horses through 275 acres of woods and farmland. A session will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Participants must be at least 8 years and, older and there is a strict weight limit of 225 pounds. Horses are well mannered and trained to work with riders that have little or no experience. Cost is $50 per person; $60 nonmembers. For more information or to register, call 717-367-0355; visit getintoGEARS.org.

