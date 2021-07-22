BOOK SIGNING: Author and book designer Beth Oberholtzer and photographer John Herr will give a presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the Crest View Gathering Room at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Both Oberholtzer and Herr will sign books that will be available for purchase and answer questions. Space is limited. Information or to reserve a seat: 717-354-1893.

CONRAD FAMILY REUNION: The Conrad Family Reunion will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 1, at Reamstown Park, 23 E. Church St. Guests should bring their table settings, drinks and a favorite dish to share. There will be an auction and small gift bingo. Information: Sheila, kirbyburk@yahoo.com.

