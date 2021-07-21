RED ROSE DISABLED VETS: Red Rose Chapter 80 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the East Petersburg Fire Company, 6076 Pine St., East Petersburg. Information: Jeff Butch, 717-475-3009 or jbutch1@mac.com; or James Pontz, 717-725-3131 or jcpontz@yahoo.com.

FOSSIL, GEM AND MINERAL SHOW: The Lancaster County Fossil and Mineral Club will host a two-day fossil, gem and mineral show at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25. The event will feature between 70 and 80 vendor tables with items for perusal or purchase. Admission is $4 for adults; $3 for seniors 63 and older; and $1 for students K-12. There is no charge for children 5 and under. Hot food will be served both days by the Paradise Lions Club. Admission proceeds benefit the club.

MEDICARE PROGRAM: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will offer a free Medicare program, at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26. Presenter will be Julie Meyers, a local licensed agent specializing in Medicare. She will facilitate a half hour presentation to review the Medicare process. Registration is required. Information or to register: 717-656-1510 or mslibrary.org.

