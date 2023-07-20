GOLFING FUNDRAISER: The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will sponsor a golf event fundraiser Aug. 4 at Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens. Registration begins at noon. Open to the public. The cost is $640 per foursome that includes greens fees, two carts, range balls, gift bag, lunch, dinner and beer. Lunch follows registration, and the tournament begins at 1 p.m. The tournament format is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start and will be held rain or shine. Tournament prizes include a hole-in-one, longest drive, and closest to the pin. Golfers must preregister by July 24. For more information or to preregister, visit www.dvgrr.org/golf/.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.