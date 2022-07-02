BLOOD DRIVE: The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank will have their Blood Mobile at Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Open to the public. Scheduled appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins welcome; however, donors with appointments will be seen first. Masks are optional; the blood bank will provide those with masks when requested. A form of ID is required. La Belle Bouchee food truck will be on-site from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to schedule appointment, call 800-771-0059; visit 717GiveBlood.org and click “Donate Now.”

FOSTER/ADOPTION INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family information session virtually from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to attend, call 717-656-6580 or email careforkids@cobys.org.

