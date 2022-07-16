FOSTER/ADOPTION INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a Resource Family Information Session from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the COBYS Murry Hill Center office, 444 Murry Hill Center. This information session is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. The session is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to attend, call 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

WOMEN’S NIGHT OUT: Minvera Surgical, will host an open and informational live conversation with a women’s night out event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19,at Loxley’s, 500 Centerville Road. Free and open to all women. Dr. Kent Meldrum and Dr. Elizabeth Roth with May-Grant will have an open, honest conversation about problem periods, the causes and treatment options. Dinner and drinks will be provided. For more or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/time-to-talklive-at-loxleys-tickets-356649537367.

VIETNAM VETERANS MEETING: The Vietnam Veterans of America will meet at noon Wednesday, July 20, at Millersville Memorial Park, behind John Herr’s Market, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Open to the public. Organization is actively looking for Vietnam veterans, Vietnam era vets and all veterans. For more information, contact Mike Kunitsky, president Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 108, 717-475-0498; email lstagp821@comcast.net.

