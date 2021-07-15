FUNDRAISER: New Life Mission - Haiti, will host a chicken barbecue fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at New Life Fellowship, 420 E. Fulton St., Ephrata. Meals are $10 and include a quarter-chicken, barbecue potatoes, pasta salad, roll/butter and a whoopie pie. A quarter-chicken only can be purchased for $6. Preorders are suggested, but not required, for this drive-thru event. To order, call 717-869-3537 or email newlifemissionshaiti@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the construction of Cindy’s Medical Center.

FOOD TRUCK: The Big E Food Truck Fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Kmart parking lot, 1605 S. Market St., Elizabethtown. Vendors include Blazing Swine Barbecue, Good Life Ice Cream, Wich Way Sandwiches, Mac Stack and Fuego Latino. Blazing Swine dinners (pork barbecue, bun, coleslaw, a bag of chips and water) will be pre-sold for $10 at this link: forms.gle/dp15qpehLo2xdfyY6. Deadline to order is July 15. Other trucks will be in-person orders. Proceeds benefit the Big E Booster Club and the athletes of Elizabethtown Area High School.

DINNER PARTY: Susquehanna Valley Community Connection invites the public to “The Lighter Side of Life” dinner party Friday, July 23, at the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike. Punch will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30. There will be a special comedy presentation with music by Mark Cable, “Story of My Life-Live, Laugh & Love.” Cost is $30 per person. Include name of each guest with payment made payable to SVCC. Mail your reservations to Eleanor Doutrich, 560 Friendship Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Information: 717-208-7136.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.