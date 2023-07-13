CONCERT SERIES: 50th Anniversary of the Lancaster Lemonade Concert series is held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road. Free and open to the public. July 13 special guests are: Darrenkamp and Friends, variety of music favorites with Christyan Seay, Brenten Megee, Maggie Ricker, Kristin Simms, Amy Yovanovich and John Darrenkamp. For more information, visit lemonadeconcerts.org/2021-summer-concert-series-schedule/.

CONTRA DANCE: The Lancaster Contra Dance & Workshop will be held Saturday, July 15, at Pavilion No. 15 at Lancaster County Central Park, 733 Williamson Road. Workshop begins at 6:15 p.m.; dance at 7 p.m. Cost is $12-$20 and free for 13 years and younger.

