COMMUNITY PICNIC: The Annual Community Picnic at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church Grove, 2766 Newport Road, Manheim, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, or until sold out. Takeout chicken corn soup will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. Bring your own containers or buy by the quart. Lunch will be served at 2 p.m. Menu items include soup, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, sandwiches, desserts and beverages. For more information, visit ruhlschurch.org; call 717-665-3400.

DRUM & BUGLE COMPETITION: The Reading Buccaneers Drums & Bugle Corps in partnership with Hempfield Band Booster Club will host The Buccaneer Classic: A Drum & Bugle Corps Competition at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Hempfield High School’s Georgelis Law Firm Stadium, 340 Mumma Drive, Landisville. The event will feature several of the world’s finest competing all-age drum and bugle corps and legendary alumni corps in exhibition. Open to the public. Tickets are $22 reserved; $18 general admission. Handicapped seating and parking available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit readingbuccaneers.org/classic.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Solanco Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222), Quarryville. Free and open to the public. Christian Keller will present “A Powder Horn’s Story.”

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.