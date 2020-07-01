COMMUNITY ZOOM EVENT: Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will host a Zoom outreach titled “The Courage to Change” at noon Wednesday, July 8. There will be light-hearted comedy, special music and door prizes. Speaker will be Diana Grounds, discussing “Changes Come Through Family.” Registration is required. Information or to register: zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEkfumtrzMpGtaGFrlDZ_7M4o0RjbNir0KZ.

FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services will offer a virtual Resource Family Orientation at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. During a two-hour educational session, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The orientation is free and places no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. Information or to register: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

CRAFTERS WANTED: Crafters are wanted for a Christmas Craft Show planned for Saturday Nov. 21, at New Life Fellowship Church, 420 E. Fulton St., Ephrata. Crafters will display and sell their items. Booths are available for $25. Information: Steve, 717-733-4918; or nlfspecialevents@gmail.com.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.