CERTIFICATION: The ServSafe food safety manager course will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The exam will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 29. Participants will learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. Cost is $185, which covers materials, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/servsafe or 877-345-0691.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network will host a foster parent orientation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy. It is free. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to attend a session: 717-492-9338.
HEALTH SCREENING: Prevention Health Screening, a mobile health-screening group, will offer health screenings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville. Six tests will be offered: carotid artery screening, ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery screening, thyroid screening, a noninvasive EKG and a heart disease risk screening using ultrasound. Confidential reporting will be done by a board-certified vascular physician and mailed in 10-14 days. Registration is required. Cost is $170 for members, $189 for nonmembers. Information or to register: 717-898-3102.
GARDEN CLUB: The Women’s Garden Club of Lancaster will demonstrate centerpiece creations during its meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road. Club members will supply some of the basic items. Nonmembers are welcome; registration is required. Following a brief business meeting, a social and tea fellowship will be served. There is a fee for new members and guests. Information or to register: Bea Landis, 717-314-4209, or Brenda Walker, 717-872-0303.
MEETING: Support the Aging for Suicide Prevention will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Community Services Building, 630 Janet Ave. There will be a presentation and discussion for families, professionals and caregivers. Attendees will become a better-informed source of support for an aging parent or acquaintance, while learning about local resources. Park in Lot 4 near Entrance H and follow posted signs.
BURNS NIGHT: The Octorara Covenanter Presbyterian Foundation invites the public to Burns Night at Historic Bale Manor, 200 S. Church St., Parkesburg, on Saturday, Jan. 25. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with guests being greeted by a piper, followed by a social time and a host’s welcome. A traditional haggis ceremony will follow, ending with a toast. The meal features smoked salmon, haggis, cock-a-leekie soup, neeps and tatties, salad, trifle and shortbread. Cost is $60, which includes food, drink and entertainment. Information or tickets: 610-593-6989 or here.
