WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: The Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will host a luncheon at noon Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. Speaker will be Irene Pace, sharing “Come Rain or Shine, It’s a Wonderful Life.” Luncheon will feature skincare consultant Debbie Mays with “New Beautiful You.” Cost is $20. All women are welcome to bring a friend. Information or reservations: 717-951-0773.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will offer a foster parent orientation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption. Information or to attend a session: 717-492-9338.
EDUCATION TASK FORCE MEETING: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Lancaster office of Intermediate Unit 13, 1020 New Holland Ave. Topic: “Self-Care and Balance for the Families of Special Needs Students.” Strategies and skills can be as important as resolutions. Participants can call into meetings via Zoom either by phone or computer, using the following phone number or link: Join from PC, Mac, iOS or Android: paiu.zoom.us/j/714023645, 646-558-8656 or 669-900-6833 (US Toll). Meeting ID: 714 023 645. Information or to register to attend: Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.
