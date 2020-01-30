BINGO: Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, will host 50/50 bingo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Cards are 25 cents each, and you can play as many as you like. All prizes are cash. From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. an all-you-can-eat breakfast will be offered. Items include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, ham, scrapple, cream chipped beef, toast and drinks. Cost is $10 for 13 and older; $5 for ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and under. Information: stevensfire.org.
GUN SHOW: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association will host its 63rd annual gun show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Admission is $5. More than 100 tables will feature modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. Information: 717-368-4653.
SOUP & SUB SALE: Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, will host a soup and sub sale at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Information: 717-336-6767, schoeneckfire.com.
DANCE: The Harrisburg Chapter of USA Dance will host its annual Tailgate Dance Sunday, Feb. 2, at PADanceSport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Two country dance lessons will be taught by Christy Kam from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. General dancing will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with music by DJ Jane Wolf. Cost is $10 for members, $14 for nonmembers. Attire is dressy/casual. Light fare will be provided at a buffet. Food donations are appreciated. Information: 717-566-6481, boyrzapp@verizon.net.
