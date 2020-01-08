FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION: The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course will be conducted by Penn State Extension at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 (exam). The training will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing foodservice facilities. Cost is $185. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75 percent or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate (good for five years). Information or to register: extension.psu.edu/servsafe; 877-345-0691; or Stacy Reed, 717-394-6851.
CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE: The Lancaster Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz. Author Ronald Kirkwood will be presenting and signing copies of his new book, “Too Much for Human Endurance: The George Spangler Farm Hospital and the Battle of Gettysburg.” Information: lancastercivilwarroundtable.org.
CHESS TOURNAMENT: A United States Chess Federation Chess Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hershey Public Library, 701 Cocoa Ave., Hershey. It is open to all chess players of all ages and experience level. Beginners are welcome. Current federation membership is required. Sign up for the federation at uschess.org. Players can register online or arrive by 10 a.m. to register at the library to participate. Cost is $15 online through Friday, Jan. 10, at bit.ly/USCFChessTournament.
On-site registration the day of the tournament costs $20 and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Information: hersheylibrary.org; or 717-533-6555.
RECORD COLLECTORS: The Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Spooky Nook Sports Lanco, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852 or recordcollectors.org.
MEMORY LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: The Memory Loss Support Group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the third floor conference room at the Lancaster General Health Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2100 Harrisburg Pike. Cathy Cieslinksi will be sharing on Project Life Saver, a public safety program that addresses potential wandering. The meeting is free. The support group meets the second Monday of each month. Information: Shelby Swartley, 717-544-3539.
FOSTER/ADOPTIVE PARENT ORIENTATION: COBYS Family Services, 444 Murry Hill Circle, will offer a Resource Family Orientation at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. Families will receive an introduction to the roles, expectations, and approval process for COBYS resource families. Child care is not provided. Information or to reserve a space: 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.
DEMONS, SATAN EXPLORED: Demons, exorcism, and the existence of the devil will be examined at Lifetree Cafe, 1885 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The program, “Is the Devil Real? An Exorcist Tells All,” features interviews with people who claim to have had encounters with demons, including a clergyman who has conducted many exorcisms. Information: Lifetree Café-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, will host its monthly Bereavement Support Group from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in the large recreation room in Sycamore North (located on the first floor). It is free. Refreshments will be served. Information: Heidi Young, 717-367-1121, ext. 33576.
