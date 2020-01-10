HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Historical Society will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. The meeting will be a repeat of a slideshow on navigating the Conestoga River’s historic slackwater canal. Speakers will be Donald Kautz, web developer, and Benton G. Webber, municipal engineer. A question-and-answer session will conclude the talk. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837.
WIDOW SUPPORT GROUP: The Widow-to-Widow Lancaster Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Legacy Room at Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Ave. Cheryl and Jerry King will share their story about vision impairment and work with VisionCorps. All widows are welcome. Information: Elaine Severein, 717-468-5239.
