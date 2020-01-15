HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Historical Society of Salisbury Township will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Salisbury Township Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, White Horse. Topic: “Show & Tell.” Open to the public. Information: 717-442-4071.
BREAKFAST: The Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, will offer a free breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. A wide variety of breakfast foods will be offered. Free parking is available at the lower end of the parking lot; enter through the double glass doors at the drive-thru. Information: 717-653-1202, ext. 2.
COCALICO 4-H CLUB: Ephrata Cocalico 4-H Club (a textile science club) will hold its reorganizational meeting from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Ephrata Fair Association, 19 S. State St., Ephrata. 4-H members will learn sewing skills to create usable items or clothing and also learn about club and county 4-H activities. Youth need to be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. Also offered is a Cloverbud Club for ages 5-7 before Jan. 1, 2020; the Cloverbuds class size is limited. Information on joining 4-H: Lori Little, 4-H educator at the Lancaster County 4-H office, 717-394-6851 or LancasterExt@psu.edu.
BREAKFAST: Atglen Boy Scout Troop 20 will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Penningtonville Presbyterian Church, 406 Main St., Atlgen. Free, but donations are appreciated.
BREAKFAST: Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Cost is by donation. Information: 717-336-6767.
BREAKFAST: Elizabethtown Area School District will hold a fundraiser with the Conoy Lions Club, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bainbridge Fire Company, 34 S. Second St., Bainbridge. Menu features pancakes, sausage, home fries, eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, orange juice. Cost is $8 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12; and free for children 4 and under. Takeout available. Bring a canned or nonperishable food item to receive $1 off.
POLAR BEAR 5K: The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club will host its 100th anniversary Polar Bear 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Lancaster County Central Park. Participants also may bring their dogs (on a leash) to walk or run with them. Prizes will be awarded to the overall top three male and female finishers. There also will be dog prizes. Race will follow same route as past years through the park on well-maintained trails with some hills. Registration and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the park’s Pavilion 22; parking for bus pickup at 826 Eshleman Mill Road. Registration fee is $30 through Jan. 17; and $35 for walk-ins on race day. Information: bit.ly/polarbeak5k2020 or sierraclubevent@gmail.com.
NAACP EVENT: NAACP Lancaster Branch will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. This year’s theme is “When We Fight We Win.” Keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Patricia McAllister, Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, Columbia.
BABY SHOWER: Catholic Daughters of Americas Lancaster Court Queen of Peace No. 1023 will host a Baby Shower for A Women’s Concern at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1:45 p.m. in the Parish Activity Center at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike. All Catholic women are invited to attend and may bring new baby items for infants or toddlers to age 4 if they wish. Light refreshments and games will be available. Information: Margaret T. Giordano, 717-390-9035 or mgiordano.sultzbach@gmail.com.
