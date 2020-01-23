FIELD TRIP: The Lancaster County Bird Club will offer a field trip Saturday, Jan. 25, to the Safe Harbor Dam and Observation Road at 9 a.m. The trip is free, but participants must register with the group leader prior to the day of the trip. The trip is for beginning birders, but all are invited. Loaner binoculars will be available. Target birds include waterfowl, bald eagles, other raptors and winter migrants. Information or to attend: Roger Stoner, 717-393-9030.
WORKSHOP: The Strasburg Heritage Society will host a hearthside cooking workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Following a brief introduction, participants will have the opportunity to prepare their lunch of sausage and cider, rusks and cabbage slaw with a cooked dressing. Following lunch, the class will prepare chicken corn soup with homemade noodles, accompanied by several dishes. Participants are asked to wear natural fibers and an apron. They also should bring along four or five plastic containers for leftovers. Cost is $50 for members, $60 nonmembers. Information or to register: Ann Lainhoff, 717-687-8816 or lainhoff@netscape.net.
NO LONGER ALONE SUPPORT GROUP: The No Longer Alone Family Support Group will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Crossings Meeting Room (second floor) of the Calvin G. and Janet C. High Learning and Wellness Center at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. The topic, “The History and Vision of the No Longer Alone Family Support Group,” will include reflections from group members and will be followed by a time of sharing in small groups. Information: 717-381-3500 or jalbright@landiscommunities.org.
HOLOCAUST PROGRAM: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will offer a program on “Confront the Holocaust” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. The program will offer an explanation of the Holocaust as well as images, videos and testimony from presenter Dave Dunsavage. It is free but registration is required. Information or to register: 717-653-1510.
