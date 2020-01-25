SENIORS MEETING: St. Anne Neumann Seniors will meet at St. John 23 Center, 601 E. Delp Road, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Musical entertainment provided by Silver 63. The group welcomes new members age 55 and up. Information: 717-626-3932.
BINGO: Brickerville Fire Company, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, will host bingo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Doors open at 5 p.m; kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. All cash prizes.
CATTLE FEEDERS DAY: The 51st annual Cattle Feeders Day will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Beef cattle producers will hear several speakers, including Colin Woodall, CEO of NCBA; Dr. Henry Zerby of Wendy’s Quality Supply Chain Co-op Inc.; Dr. Lowell Midia of Merck Animal Health; and Dr. Tara Felix, Penn State Extension beef specialist. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. Several industry partners will be on hand at the trade show. Registration is required. To register: call 877-345-0691 or visit extension.psu.edu/cattle-feeders-day. Walk-ins welcome. Information: Cheryl Fairbarn, 610-696-3500.
WWII ORAL HISTORY CLUB: The World War II Oral History Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia. Guests will be Bill Balabanow and Bill Kelly. Both men served in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Information: 717-319-3430.
FRAKTUR FOLK ART WORKSHOP: Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, 2215 Millstream Road, will host a workshop “Fraktur Folk Art,” from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Emily Smucker-Beiler, an accomplished fraktur artist, will host the two-part workshop. Cost is $115. Some prior fraktur drawing experience is helpful but not essential. All supplies included. Information or to register: 717-393-9745 or bit.ly/Fraktur.
BREAKFAST: Baron Stiegel Lions Club of Clay and Elizabeth townships will host a buffet breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Brickerville Fire Hall, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz. All-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 and half-price for children. Information: Cindy Roof, 717-940-6927; or Stan Roof, 717-875-7736.
