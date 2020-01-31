FLEA MARKET/GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host a flea market/garage sale from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in Veterans Hall at the War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. More than 35 diverse vendors will feature crafts, toys, period jewelry, socks, cleaning/paper products, books, scarves, coins and collectibles, small appliances, gift items and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Information: 717-656-6154; ultwma@gmail.com.
Lancaster County community calendar: Jan. 31, 2020
