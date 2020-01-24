CHILDREN’S CHOIR: The Elizabethtown Children’s Choir is offering open enrollment for its nonaudition choir for children in grades three through seven from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. The ensemble meets and rehearses on the campus of Elizabethtown College. It is directed by music education students, overseen by Matthew Fritz. The ensemble focuses on music literacy and vocal development. Tuition is $50 per semester, due at registration. Information: Matthew Fritz, 717-361-1112 or fritzm@etown.edu.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Memory Loss Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Warwick Room of The Heritage at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. The topic will be “Nutrition and Aging: Altered Taste and Intakes with Cognitive Changes,” presented by Joellen Wilson. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions, discussion and refreshments. Information: Landis Homes, 717-581-3939.
CONSPIRACIES DISCUSSED: Commonly reported cover-ups, schemes and secrets will be explored at Lifetree Cafe, 1886 Lincoln Highway East, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. The program, “Conspiracies: What They Don’t Want You to Know,” features a filmed interview with Ross Hemsworth, a well-known radio personality and speaker at conferences addressing conspiracies and conspiracy theories. It is free. Information: Lifetree Cafe-Lancaster, 717-473-9115; ltclancaster@gmail.com.
