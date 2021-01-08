PHOTOSHOP CLASS: Hershey Public Library will offer a virtual Photoshop class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Information or to register: hersheylibrary.org.

WEBINAR: The Lancaster County Bird Club will host a free live webinar, “Lighter Side of Birding,” from 6:45 p.m to 7:30 p.m on Thursday, Jan. 14. Registration is required in advance at bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/The-Lighter-Side-of-Birding-d7ebb88b10534d636953f56f . Information: lancasterbirdclub.org.

VIRTUAL TASTING PARTY: The Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area will host a wine, cheese and chocolate tasting party via Zoom Thursday, Jan. 28. Party bags will be available for pickup at a downtown Lititz location that day (or delivery is available within 15 miles), and partygoers will have their choice of three evening times to sip, taste and chat. Commentary will be offered on the pairings of wine and cheese, and of wine and chocolate. Advance tickets are available until Jan. 15. Information or to purchase tickets: lititzchocolatewalk.com; kldabc@aol.com.

VIRTUAL POLAR BEAR 5K: The Lancaster Sierra Club invites hikers and runners to participate in its virtual Polar Bear 5K Jan. 15-25. Participants may bring their dogs (or other domestic pet), along with family and friends, to run, walk or hike in the 3.1-mile race on their own. All races must be finished by Jan. 25. Information or to register: visit lancastersierraclub.org.

