DOG ADOPTION: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Free and open to the public. Meet golden retrievers and other dogs available for adoption. Staff will be available to answer questions. Food is available for purchase. For more information, contact Inza, events@dvgrr.org; call 717-484-4799.

BIRD CLUB MEETING: The Lancaster Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1373 Arcadia Road. Face masks are recommended for all attendees. Brandon Tennis, senior vice president of stewardship for the Lancaster Conservancy, will present on the Falmouth Forest Garden of the Conoy Wetlands Nature Preserve in Conoy Township. A short business meeting will precede the program. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 717-984-2738; 717-725-2717.

