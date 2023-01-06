POLAR BEAR 5K: The 13th annual Polar Bear 5K Trail Run/Hike will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Lancaster County Park. Participants also may bring their dogs (on a leash) to run or walk with them in this fun race that awards numerous unique prizes and colorful ribbons. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park’s Pavilion 22 (Kiwanis Lodge). Registration fee is $35. For more information or for registration forms, visit lancastersierraclub.org/home/polar-bear-5k-run-hike-or-walk-your-dog.

