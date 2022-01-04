HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will host a slideshow on the historic water-powered mills of Lancaster County at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, in Millersville’s Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. Free and open to the public. The speaker will be Donald Kautz, professional web developer, writer and author of “The Conestoga River: A History,” and Benton G. Webber, president of the Manheim Township Historical Society and municipal engineer. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; lock at 9:15 a.m. All attendees must wear a face mask at all times. For more information, contact Phil Gerber at 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m. or at pge8507@aol.com.

FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION: Penn State Extension will offer a ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, with the exam beginning at 11 a.m. on the second day. Meeting held in Room 149 at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Snow date is Feb. 2. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 12. These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years. The course fee of $165 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. Face masks and social distancing required. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691. For further information about the course, contact Stacy Reed at 717-394-6851 or sls374@psu.edu.