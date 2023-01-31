INDOOR FLEA MARKET/GARAGE SALE: The Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Association will host their indoor flea market/garage sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the Veterans Hall, 54 W. Main St., Leola (ample parking available rear of building). More than 37 diverse vendors will be featuring items for sale such as crafts, toys, “Star Wars” paraphernalia, paper products, health care products, glass and Pyrex items, collectibles, books, antiques, Gnomes, tools, team sports items, and traditional flea market and garage sale bargains. For more information, readers may contact the ULTWMA at 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com to inquire about renting the hall or a flea market table.

EDUCATION TASK FORCE: The Lancaster Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 Conference Center, 1020 New Holland Ave. Remote access via Zoom is available, us06web.zoom.us/j/82103829633?pwd=OFRjcUhocFV3bWthR1U4S01vRFBZUT09. The topic will be “Developing a Strong IEP, The PEAL Center.” No cost to attend. For more information or to register, contact Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

