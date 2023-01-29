BIKE CLUB GRANT: The Lancaster Bike Club is now accepting applications for its annual grant program. The Lancaster Bike Club program provides funds to support bicycle-related activities and initiatives in Lancaster County. Application deadline is Jan. 31. Grant recipients will be notified in March if your application has been approved. For more information or to apply, visit lancasterbikeclub.net/content.aspx?page_id=22&club_id=257148&module_id=326152.

HISTORY CLUB MEETING: The Military Oral History Club of Lancaster County will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the VFW Post 2435, 401 Manor St., Columbia. All World War II veterans and anyone with an interest in WWII history are welcome to attend. Guest speaker will be Louis Cinfici. For more information, call 717-319-3430.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.