HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE: Temple Beth El will host a live virtual International Holocaust Remembrance Day event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom. The interfaith commemoration of the Holocaust will feature leaders of local houses of worship. Registration is required. Information or to register: bit.ly/3sq9ebh.

SOUP & SUB SALE: The West Willow Fire Company, 192 West Willow Road, Willow Street, will host a chicken corn soup and sub sale from 9 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Jan. 30. It is takeout only and those planning to buy soup should bring a container (no glass or plastic). The sale benefits the fire company.

ADULT SURVIVORS RETREAT: Safe Communities, an organization dedicated to ending child sexual abuse, will host a retreat for adult survivors from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 231 Lititz Pike. Survivors of domestic violence are also welcome. Facilitated by Andrea Stoner Leaman, the retreat will educate about the impact of trauma, common symptoms and tools for managing emotions. All participants must wear a face mask and maintain social distance at all times. There is no cost and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration deadline is Jan 31. Information or to register: safecommunities.org or 717-560-9989.

SOUP SALE: The Bareville Ladies Auxiliary will host a chicken corn soup and dried beef gravy sale from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until sold out) Saturday, Feb. 6. Sold by the quart, cost is $6 for chicken corn soup and $7 for dried beef gravy. Information: 717-286-3204.

