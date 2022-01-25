WRITING WORKSHOP: The Winters Heritage House Museum will host Dr. David Browne’s Cli-Fi Short Story Writing Workshop at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The workshop will be held in the H.U. Coble House Community Room, 33 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Parking is behind the building. The lecture is free, but participants are asked to RSVP. Dr. Browne will use climate fiction (also known as Cli-Fi) as a format for a creative short story writing workshop. For more information or to RSVP, call 717-367-4672 or email winters-hh@elizabethtownhistory.org.

ART SHOW: Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, will host its fourth annual Student Art Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. The show is open to the public and showcases work from student artists at Donegal’s junior and senior high schools. For more information, visit mslibrary.org.

