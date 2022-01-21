SOCIAL BALLROOM DANCE: The York USA Dance Chapter No. 3008 will host a ballroom social dance Sunday, Jan. 23, at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. A rumba lesson will be taught from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. by Nonci Tirado, followed by open dancing from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with music provided by DJ Deb Eppley. The dance is open to the public. Admission is $10 for members, $14 for nonmembers. Hand sanitizer and bottled water will be provided. For more information, visit Facebook, email yorkchapter3008@gmail.com or call 717-885-6370.

