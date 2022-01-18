WOMAN’S MEETING: The Woman’s Club of Denver will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver. Program: “Surprises and Prizes!” Evening of fun, games and fellowship.

EDUCATIONAL TASK FORCE: The Lancaster-Lebanon Right to Education Task Force will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, via Zoom. The topic: Developing a Strong Individualized Education Program. Zoom meeting info: zoom.us/j/96821281026?pwd=; Meeting ID: 968 2128 1026, passcode: 414518; or dial by phone, +13017158592,,96821281026#. There is no cost to attend. For more information or to register, contact Norma Wagner, 717-606-1683.

