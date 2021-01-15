BLOOD DRIVE: Hershey Public Library will host a community blood drive from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Donors should call the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank at 800-771-0059 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome but may have to wait. Masks and social distancing are required. Donors may choose to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with a successful blood donation. A form of ID is required to donate.

NUTRITIONAL CLASS: Hershey Public Library will host Giant Co. nutritionist Shanna Shultz for a class at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Shultz will teach a crash course on building up your immune system with power foods, and will discuss key elements to include in your diet. Information or to register: hersheylibrary.org.

Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.