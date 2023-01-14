WOMAN’S CLUB: The Millersville Woman’s Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville. Cathy Cieslinski from Project Lifesaver will be the presenter. All women in the area are invited to attend this program, and also learn more about the club. For more information on this program and the Millersville Woman’s Club, call either 717-917-6677 or 717-872-4834.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Salisbury Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Salisbury Township Building, 5581 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Open to the public. Topic: Show-n-Tell.

FOOD SAFETY MANAGER COURSE: Penn State Extension will off a ServSafe Food Safety Manager course at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 149. The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, with the exam beginning at 11 a.m. These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. Cost is $165. The TAP Online Food Safety Manager Certification course will also be offered as a self-paced, can be started anytime and must be completed within 180 days of enrollment. Cost is $145. For more information or to register for either course, visit extension.psu.edu/foodsafety2023.

