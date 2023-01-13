HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will present “A (short) History of Fighting Fires in Lancaster City: A Look at What Led to the County’s First Paid Fire Department,” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive (doors open at 8:30 a.m. and lock at 9:15 a.m.). Open to the public. The speaker for the slideshow will be Ty Lohr, an award-winning photojournalist. He will examine many of the issues that occurred over the past 140 years of firefighting in Lancaster city, including wild stories of past blazes, interesting details about a famous arsonist, 19th- and 20th-century technologies and more. A Q&A session will conclude the meeting. Free admission; donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837 before 5 p.m.; pge8507@aol.com.

ADOPTION INFORMATION SESSION: COBYS Family Services will offer a resource family information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the COBYS Murry Hill Center, 444 Murry Hill. During the educational sessions, families receive an introduction to the roles, expectations and approval process for COBYS resource families. The sessions are free and place no obligation on those attending. Child care is not provided. For more information or to reserve a space, call 717-656-6580; careforkids@cobys.org.

Community Calendar runs as space is available. Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com.