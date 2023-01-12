DOG ADOPTION: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Meet available dogs for adoption. Staff is on hand to answer all questions, and food is also available for purchase. No admission charge. (No photos please.) For more information, contact info@dvgrr.org, call 717-484-4799, or visit dvgrr.org/adopt/monthlyopenhouse.

BREAKFAST: Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Road, will offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost is $7 for adults; $4 for children ages 4-12 and children 3 and under eat for free. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home-fried potatoes (with and without onions), pancakes (with or without blueberries), French toast, white and whole wheat toast, orange juice, tea and coffee. For more information, call the church office at 717-393-3431 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday.

HERITAGE SOCIETY: The Strasburg Heritage Society will host a presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 N. Decatur St., Strasburg. Open to the public. William Watson will presentation on The Massacre of Duffy’s Cut. A social time will be held prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

