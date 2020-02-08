RECOVERY PROGRAM: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, will offer Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. This group provides compassion and understanding for individuals who have had a loved one die as a result of substance abuse or addiction. The session is free, but registration is required for new attendees. Information or to register: Marjorie Paradise, 717-951-2720; mparadise810@comcast.net.
BEREAVED SUPPORT GROUP: Hospice & Community Care and the Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, will offer a three-week Newly Bereaved series from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 12, 19 and 26. It is free, but registration is required. This series provides an overview of common grief responses and will help attendees begin to identify coping tools. Information or to register: 717-391-2413; 800-924-7610.
FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION: Families United Network, 412 S. Angle St., Mount Joy, will host a foster parent orientation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Families United Network provides specialized foster family care for children requiring temporary out-of-home placement, and strives to ensure permanency for children through reunification, kinship placement or adoption.
VENDOR BINGO: Vendor bingo will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, at Millersville VFW Post 7294, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. Doors open at noon and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Bingo prizes are from Thirty-One, Tupperware, Signature Homestyles, Yoli, SeneGence, Young Living, Color Street, Todd & Co., BFR Designs, Paparazzi, HempWorz, Dog Mom, Avon, Mary Kay and Send Out Cards. There also will be a 50/50 raffle, prize auction, food and beverages. Admission is $20 before Feb. 14, $25 at the door. Information or to pre-order tickets: Donna, 717-283-8977.
4-H BENEFIT AUCTION: The Lancaster County 4-H program’s 34th annual Lancaster County 4-H Benefit Auction will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Specialty items to be sold include a handcrafted tack box, Quaker-style chicken coop and certificates to the Fulton Theatre, Morr Indoor Range, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm and Rhoadstar Tire & Service Center. Additional items to be sold include animal feed and supplies, household items, crafts, baked goods, tools, produce and cookbooks. Gift baskets, gift certificates for local services and merchandise will be sold throughout the day. Food items also will be sold by Ephrata Cocalico 4-H Community Club members. Information, a detailed list of sale items, to make a donation, or for special accommodations: Lori Little, 717-394-6851.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Southern Lancaster County Historical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Solanco Historical Society Archives Building, 1932 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. The meeting is free and includes a presentation by Dr. Alan Peterson on “Doctors of the Southern End,” including remembrances of Dr. Henry Wentz.
DANCE: The Metropolitan Dance Group will host a dance Saturday, Feb. 15, featuring The Andy Angel Quartet at PA Dancesport, 585 E. Main St., Hummelstown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; dancing is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 for members, $12 nonmembers. Beverages and light snacks will be available for purchase. Information: 717-583-0751.
