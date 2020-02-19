BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: The Bereavement Support Group will meet from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the large recreation room in Sycamore North at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free. Information or to attend: Heidi Young, bereavement coordinator, 717-367-1121, ext. 33576.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Lititz Historical Society Foundation will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz. “Early Tavern of the Lititz Area” is the program. Free, but seating is limited. Information or to reserve a spot: 717-626-2255.
SOUP COMPETITION: The Mix at Arbor Place, 520 North St., will host its third annual Soup-A-Bowl from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. All-you-can-eat, admission includes a sample of each soup provided by the competitors as well as appetizers, a dessert auction and musical entertainment. Admission is $20. Free parking is available at King Elementary School, 466 Rockland St. Information or to purchase tickets: bit.ly/Soupabowl2020 or call The Mix at Arbor Place at 717-393-1523.
ALIENATED GRANDPARENTS SUPPORT: Lancaster’s Alienated Grandparents Anonymous Support Group will host its first meeting from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Park City Community Room, 142 Park City Center. The group provides information and support to grandparents who have been cut off from access to their grandchildren. Information or to attend: aga.lancaster@gmail.com.
DANCE: The York USA Dance Chapter 3008 will host its “Happy Hearts” ballroom dance Sunday, Feb. 23, at Alert Fire Hall, 3118 N. George St., Emigsville. A beginner-intermediate bolero lesson, taught by Mandy Iglesias, will be given from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a variety of dancing to DJ Deb Eppley will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light refreshments provided. Admission is $10 for members; $14 for guests; $5 for students with IDs. Information: 717-885-6370 or danceinyork.net.
KID-FRIENDLY BINGO: 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue will host a Kids 4 Canines Bingo, Sunday, Feb. 23, at GEARS, 70 Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 2 p.m., 10 games, $15 per child. Adults attending with a child can purchase a book for $5. All prizes are kid oriented. Information or to purchase tickets: bit.ly/2ndchance4lifebingo.
