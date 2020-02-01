BLOOD DRIVE: Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, will host a community blood drive 2-7 p.m. Tuesday. Homemade snacks and other treats will be provided by the church. All donors will receive a Shady Maple Smorgasbord buy one, get one free certificate. A form of identification is required to donate blood. Information: 800-771-0059; 717giveblood.org.
TOWN HALL MEETING: The Community Police Working Group will host a town hall meeting for city residents 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Masonic Lodge No. 43, 213 W. Chestnut St. It will present its vision and mission, solicit feedback and gather community input to shape future goals for the group. A meeting specifically for J.P. McCaskey students will be held at the school in late February. The Community Police Working Group is made up of representatives from city government, the city police department, the Lancaster chapter of the NAACP and community benefit organizations as well as clergy members and city residents.
MILK DUDS 4-H CLUB: The Milk Duds 4-H Dairy Club will host its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Club activities include taking part in dairy judging practices and competitions, fitting and showing workshops and county shows. Parents are required to attend this meeting for new enrollments. Information or if you cannot attend the meeting: Amanda Arrowsmith, 717-548-2664, or a194arrowsmith@epix.net.
RABBIT 4-H CLUB: The Lancaster County Rabbiteers will host its organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Anyone age 8 to 18 is invited to attend to learn more about rabbits and cavies. Parents must attend this meeting, and there is a one-time fee. Information: Lori Little, 717-394-6851 or lmh12@psu.edu; or organizational leaders Michelle Kunjappu, michellekun@gmail.com, or Liz Flahart, eflahart@hotmail.com.
RETIREMENT SEMINAR: Fairmount Homes will host a retirement planning and 401(k) seminar 1:45-2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata. Russ Harlan, wealth coach from the Wealth Management Solutions Team at Murray Securus, will be the speaker. Topics include understanding and managing wealth for retirement purposes; defining common investment terminology; and providing perspective on investments. It is free, but reservations are required. Information or reservations: 717-354-1893 or visit the Crest View front desk.
ORIENTATION: COBYS Families Services will host a resource family orientation Session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the COBYS Murry Hill Center, 444 Murry Hill Circle. This orientation is designed for families who want to learn more about foster care and adoption through foster care. It is free. Information or to reserve a spot: 717-656-6580.
BRUNCH: The Elizabethtown/ Mount Joy Christian Women’s Connection invites area women to its “Designing with Love” brunch at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at The Gathering Place, 9 Pine St., Mount Joy. The price is $11. Musical entertainment will be provided by Jeremy Tuel. The special feature will be Joellen Hoh, sharing about “More Decor and Gifts.” Michele Williams will talk about “Believe you can! And Live as you were designed to be.” Reservations must be made by Tuesday. Information or reservations: Judy, 717-367-3076; Sandy, 717-367-5140; or Karen, 717-397-8987.
WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: The Lancaster Christian Women’s Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Bent Creek Country Club, 620 Bent Creek Drive, Lititz. The luncheon will feature Michele Williams speaking on “Believe you can! And Live as you were designed to be.” Cost is $20. Information or reservations: Pat, 717-951-0773.
WIDOW SUPPORT GROUP: The Widow to Widow-Lancaster Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Legacy Room at Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike. Dr. Harold Kraybill will discuss mental health issues for widows, “Continuing the Journey — Biblical Resources,” All widows are welcome. Information: Elaine Severein, 717-468-5239..500
Three weeks’ notice of an event is appreciated. Please place the date of the event or the deadline date to register at the top of the press release. Email your information to news@lnpnews.com or mail it to LNP, attn: Wanika Hightower, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.