SCREENING: Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness will host a screening of a documentary on the 1960 lunch counter sit-ins in Nashville, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the parish hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St. The film presents archival footage of the sit-ins, along with present day reflections. Snacks will be served. Information: Barry Stoner, 717-821-8026.
DOG ADOPTION: Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at its Golden Gateway facility, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. Visitors can meet the golden retrievers and other dogs available for adoption. Food will be available for purchase. Information:717-484-4799; visit dvgrr.org.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Millersville Area Historical Society will present “What Became of the Lost River of Lancaster?” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Millersville Municipal Center, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville. The speaker will be Steve Sylvester, a geologist/research specialist who retired from Franklin & Marshall College’s earth and environment department. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Information: Phil Gerber, 717-872-8837.
MUSIC EXPO: Keystone Record Collectors Music Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Spooky Nook Sports Lanco, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg. Dealers buy, sell and trade music of all styles. Admission is free. Information: 610-932-7852 or recordcollectors.org.
RIVER RIDERS 4-H: The River Riders 4-H Horse Club will host its organizational meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Flying M. Stable, 400 Shreiner Road, Leola. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. 4-H clubs provide educational opportunities but do not provide horses or riding lessons. Information: Lisa Risser, 717-656-2995.
MEMORY LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: The Memory Loss Support Group will meet 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the third floor conference room at Lancaster General Health Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, 2100 Harrisburg Pike. Scott Mitchell will discuss estate planning and planning for long-term care. Information: Shelby Swartley, 717-544-3280.
SPINNIN’ SPURS 4-H: The Spinnin’ Spurs 4-H Horse Club will host its reorganizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. They should bring a paper, pen and a 2020 calendar to the meeting. The 4-H Horse Cloverbuds, for ages 5 to 7 prior to Jan. 1, also will meet at the same time and location with their own age-appropriate book and activities. Information: Lynette Sauder, 717-468-0947; lssauder827@gmail.com.
GARDEN CLUB: The Lancaster County Garden Club will host Kerry Givens at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave. Givens presentation is titled “A Backyard Wilderness: 40 Years of Close-up Nature Photography.” He will share some of his best images, with a focus on the backyard wildlife that can be found in our own gardens. Guests are welcome for a $5 fee. Information: lancastergardenclub.org; info@lancastergardenclub.org.
COMPASSION FRIENDS: The Compassionate Friends Support Group, a self-help group for parents who have experienced the death of a child at any age, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Faith Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike. Information: Kelley Evans, 717-806-5544.
MEMORY LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: The Lewy Body Dementia Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Neuroscience Institute conference room at Lancaster General Health Neuroscience Institute, 2150 Harrisburg Pike, second floor. Dr. Matt Patterson will be discussing dental devices to address sleep apnea. Information: Shelby Swartley, 717-544-3280.
